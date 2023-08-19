Verdugo batted leadoff and went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Yankees.

Verdugo set the table immediately with a leadoff double to spark Boston's four-run first inning. This was the third time in the last four starts that Verdugo batted leadoff -- all three starts against right-handers. He had been the primary leadoff batter through the first half of the season before Jarren Duran took over those duties against righties and Rob Refsnyder against lefties. However, Duran has been slumping of late and batted seventh Friday. Verdugo is slashing .276/.338/.451 atop the order this season.