Verdugo is out of the lineup Monday against the Angels, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Verdugo started the past six games and will head to the bench Sunday after going 7-for-25 (.280 average) with two doubles, an RBI and six runs during that stretch. Marwin Gonzalez will work in left field in his place.
