Verdugo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the A's, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 27-year-old started the past 11 contests after spending some time on the bereavement list, and he'll take a seat for Boston's final game before the All-Star break. Barring an appearance off the bench, Verdugo will finish the first half with an .817 OPS, 26 doubles, seven homers, three stolen bases, 38 RBI and 57 runs. Adam Duvall will man right field Sunday.