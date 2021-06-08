site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Verdugo is not starting Tuesday against the Astros, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Verdugo will get a rest after starting 12 straight games. Marwin Gonzalez will start in left field in his absence.
