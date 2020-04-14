Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday that Verdugo (back) has not been able to progress as quickly as the team hoped because of the shutdown, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Two weeks ago, general manager Chaim Bloom addressed the media and said Verdugo was "coming along well" in his recovery from a stress fracture in his back. It sounds like Roenicke's tune was slightly different; Verdugo has been swinging but apparently it has been difficult for him to do all of the rehab work from home. While it's a bit disconcerting how long this issue has been lingering, Verdugo could still end up being ready for games whenever play resumes.