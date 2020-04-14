Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Not progressing as quickly as hoped
Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday that Verdugo (back) has not been able to progress as quickly as the team hoped because of the shutdown, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Two weeks ago, general manager Chaim Bloom addressed the media and said Verdugo was "coming along well" in his recovery from a stress fracture in his back. It sounds like Roenicke's tune was slightly different; Verdugo has been swinging but apparently it has been difficult for him to do all of the rehab work from home. While it's a bit disconcerting how long this issue has been lingering, Verdugo could still end up being ready for games whenever play resumes.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings comparison: Scott vs. Frank
Newcomer Frank Stampfl has released his rankings. Scott White highlights some of the key disagreements.
-
2020 sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Narvaez
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Prospect Profile: Bohm can bop
Alec Bohm is getting closer to making a big impact on the Phillies with a combination of contact...
-
Prospect Profile: Kirilloff bat is key
Alex Kirilloff will have to consistently tap into his hitting tools to make an impact with...
-
Prospect Profile: Don't overlook Kieboom
Carter Kieboom's first taste of the big leagues was brief and awful, but the upside remains.