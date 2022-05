Verdugo (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

After exiting early in Saturday's 6-5 win with the illness, Verdugo evidently didn't make enough progress overnight to get the green light to rejoin the lineup. The Red Sox are off Monday, so Verdugo should have a good chance of being ready to go when Boston begins a three-game series in Chicago with the White Sox on Tuesday.