Verdugo went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 10-5 loss to the Rays.

The Red Sox got busy on the basepaths, going 3-for-3 on steal attempts with Francisco Mejia behind the plate for the Rays, and as a result Verdugo picked up his first pilfer of the year on the back half of a double steal with Xander Bogaerts in the fifth inning. Verdugo has also produced multiple hits in three straight games, continuing a hot streak that has seen the 26-year-old slash .333/.393/.444 over his last 20 contests with two homers, nine runs and 14 RBI.