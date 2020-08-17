Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

Verdugo got aboard with a double in the seventh inning and stole third with two outs, but he couldn't come around to score. It's his first stolen base of the season. Verdugo has hit safely in his last seven games, going 9-for-28 (.321) with two homers, four runs scored and four RBI in that span. He's batting .286 with five homers, eight RBI and nine runs scored in addition to Sunday's steal in 20 games overall.