Verdugo went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and run as Boston fell 4-1 to Texas on Thursday.
Verdugo walked in the third and led off the sixth with a double before coming around to score on Rafael Devers' two-out double. It was Verdugo's first hit since returning from injury and he appears to be healthy.
