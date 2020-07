Verdugo isn't in the lineup for Friday's season opener against the Orioles, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old's starting debut in Boston won't come on Opening Day with left-hander Tommy Milone taking the mound for Baltimore. Kevin Pillar receives the start in right field for the Red Sox. Righty Alex Cobb is poised to pitch for the Orioles in the second game of the series, so Verdugo should be in Saturday's lineup.