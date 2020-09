Verdugo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Verdugo will sit Sunday against lefty Robbie Ray, with manager Ron Roenicke noting that it's just a routine day off for the 24-year-old. Yairo Munoz starts in right field, batting leadoff. Verdugo is slashing .309/.356/.536 against righties and .320/.393/.460 against southpaws so far this season.