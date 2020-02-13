Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Opening Day status in question
Verdugo (oblique) may not be ready for Opening Day, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Verdugo is still working past a back/oblique injury that kept him sidelined for the final two months of the 2019 season, leaving his status for the start of the 2020 season in question. The Red Sox apparently knew of this possibility prior to trading for Verdugo, which explains the team's decision to sign veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar. Once healthy, Verdugo figures to fill an everyday role for Boston after slashing .294/.342/.475 across 106 games last season.
