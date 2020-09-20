Verdugo (hamstring) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 24-year-old was lifted from Friday's contest with left hamstring tightness as a precaution, but he's now missing his second consecutive game. The Red Sox have a scheduled off day Monday, so Verdugo will benefit from two extra days of rest by sitting out Sunday. Per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, he won't be available off the bench in Sunday's series finale. Cesar Puello will take over in right field for the Red Sox, batting seventh.