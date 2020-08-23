Verdugo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Boston manager Ron Roenicke will keep two of his left-handed bats (Verdugo and Mitch Moreland) on the bench in the series finale with southpaw Wade LeBlanc on the hill for Baltimore. J.D. Martinez will move into the outfield while Verdugo rests, allowing top catcher Christian Vazquez to slot in as Boston's designated hitter.