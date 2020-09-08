site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Out of Game 2 lineup
Verdugo is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Verdugo went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and an additional run scored during the matinee, but he's starting Game 2. Tzu-Wei Lin receives the start in right field for the nightcap.
