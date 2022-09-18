site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Verdugo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals.
Verdugo is hitting .263/.354/.386 with two home runs in 14 games this month. Rob Refsnyder is getting the start in right field, batting fifth.
