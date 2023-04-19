Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Verdugo kicked off the home half of the first with a double to right and would come around to score on a hit off the bat of Rafael Devers. He reached again in the second and fourth frames but supplied the biggest hit of the game in the 10th, driving home the game-winning run on a liner that landed just fair of the right-field foul line. The 26-year-old has now hit safely in his last five games and raised his slash line to .348/.416/.464 to go with a home run, seven RBI, 14 runs scored and an 8:8 BB:K over 77 plate appearances. He has been exceptional to kick off the year as the primary leadoff hitter for the Red Sox.