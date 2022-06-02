Verdugo went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Reds.

Facing fireballer Hunter Greene, who maxed out at 101.4 mph, Verdugo spanked a 91.5 mph changeup (!) off the bullpen wall in right field to plate the winning run. Verdugo finished the month of May with a .219 batting average, but the outfielder starting coming out of the funk over the final week and it carried over into June. Across nine games since May 24, Verdugo is 12-for-39 (.308) with six doubles, 10 RBI and five runs scored. Despite a .625 OPS, he continues to hit out of the five hole in Boston's productive order.