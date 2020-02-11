Verdugo (oblique) was mentioned along with Andrew Benintendi as a possible leadoff man by interim manager Ron Roenicke, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Verdugo should benefit from his recent trade from the Dodgers, as he should fill an everyday role in the outfield and has a good shot to be a key piece in the Red Sox's lineup. Mookie Betts' move to Los Angeles in that trade certainly weakens Boston's offense, but hitting in front of Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez is still quite a good spot to be.