Verdugo went 4-for-6 with two doubles, two runs and three RBI in a 16-7 win against the White Sox on Thursday.

Verdugo produced a run-scoring double in each of the first and fifth innings, and he knocked in another run with a single in the eighth. The four-hit performance was his first of the campaign and raised his season average from .215 to .232. Verdugo has gone 9-for-24 (.375) with four doubles and five RBI over his past six games.