Verdugo batted seventh and went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Thursday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Yankees.
Verdugo, who entered the contest with just one hit over 14 at-bats since returning from the All-Star break, was a key offensive contributor late in the game. In the seventh inning, he scored on a short sacrifice fly that featured a textbook slide into home. Then he started a two-run, ninth-inning rally that sent the game into extras. After batting out of the two hole for most of the season, Verdugo was recently dropped in the order as part of a shakeup.
