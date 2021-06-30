Verdugo went 1-for-3 with two walks, and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Royals.

Verdugo singled his first time up and came around to score to give the Red Sox an early 2-1 lead. He would end up drawing walks in the fourth and sixth and scored for a second time on an RBI double to right by J.D. Martinez. The 25-year-old is slashing .277/.345/.435 with nine homers, 32 RBI, 49 runs scored, four steals and a 28:42 BB:K over 310 plate appearances. He's on pace to set many offensive career-highs in his first full season as an everyday player.