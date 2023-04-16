Verdugo and went 1-for-4 with a walk in Saturday's 9-7 win over the Angels.

Verdugo has been an on-base machine early on, reaching base safely in 14 of the first 15 games played. The outfielder sports a career-high .379 OBP and 10.6 BB% while cutting down on strikeouts. Those are the traits manager Alex Cora saw when deciding to have Verdugo lead off against righties.