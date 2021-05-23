Verdugo (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

According to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, manager Alex Cora said that Verdugo, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez are all sitting out Sunday in order to get multiple days of maintenance with a team off day coming Monday. The rest should prove most beneficial for Verdugo, who has been bothered by a tight left hamstring since exiting Friday's series opener in Philadelphia. Danny Santana will cover center field Sunday in Verdugo's stead.