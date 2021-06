Verdugo went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Friday's win over the Blue Jays.

Aside from recording three hits, Verdugo also plated home the game-winning run following a ninth-inning RBI single that scored Danny Santana. This was Verdugo's third multi-hit game over his last six contests, and he's hitting .324 with a .877 OPS across 10 games this month.