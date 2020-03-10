Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Resumes swinging
Verdugo (back) took 20 swings in a batting cage Monday and took part in on-field agility drills, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
The young outfielder has been battling a stress fracture in his back since the start of camp. He hasn't officially been ruled out for Opening Day, but time is getting quite short for him to build up to game shape with just over two weeks until the season starts. The fact that he's resuming baseball activities suggests he shouldn't miss too much time to start the year, however.
