Verdugo went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in Thursday's 7-3 win over Baltimore.

Verdugo, who was given a rest day Wednesday, returned to action and extended his hit streak to three games. He opened the season hitless in 11 at-bats during a three-game sweep by the Orioles at Fenway Park, one of several Boston hitters who slumped during the series. Since then, Verdugo is 5-for-13 with four doubles, two RBI and five runs scored.