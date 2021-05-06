Verdugo (back) is starting Thursday's game against the Tigers.
Verdugo was dealing with lower-back tightness Wednesday that forced him to be scratched from the lineup, but he'll be back in action just a day later. He'll start in left field and bat second in Thursday's series finale against Detroit.
