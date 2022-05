Verdugo (illness) will bat fifth and play left field Tuesday against the White Sox, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Verdugo left Saturday's game against Seattle due to an illness and remained out Sunday, but he's ready to go following Monday's scheduled off day and a negative COVID-19 test. The Red Sox will be looking for much more from him going forward, as he hit just .214/.255/.321 through 38 games prior to his brief absence.