Verdugo (hamstring) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Friday against the Orioles, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Hamstring tightness has kept Verdugo on the bench since he was removed from Sunday's game against Kansas City. Now that he's back in action, he'll look to stay hot at the plate after belting four homers across his last 10 games.
