Verdugo (illness) will start in right field and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Reds.

Verdugo sat out Tuesday's 9-8 loss in the series opener while he was under the weather, but he's feeling well enough to take back his usual spot in the outfield Wednedsay. Raimel Tapia will head back to the bench after going 3-for-5 with a pair of extra-base hits, two runs and two RBI while filling in for Verdugo atop the lineup Tuesday.