Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a double and four runs scored Thursday against the Mariners.

Verdugo has been cool at the plate for most of May, as he was hitting just .157 across 51 at-bats entering Thursday's game. However, he turned in his second multi-hit performance in his last three starts and scored multiple runs in a game for the first time this season. Overall, Verdugo is hitting .221/.257/.331 across 148 plate appearances on the campaign.