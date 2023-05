Verdugo went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Cardinals.

Verdugo doubled to lead off the bottom of the first inning for Boston and raced home on a Rafael Devers two-out single. It was the leadoff batter's 32nd run scored, which ties him for fifth in MLB along with Matt Olson and Christian Yelich. Verdugo's bat cooled off slightly after hot start, but he's getting on base regularly and maintains a career-high .865 OPS.