Verdugo went 2-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over Baltimore.

Verdugo scored on a Rafael Devers homer in the first inning, then again on a Devers single in the fourth. Verdugo also knocked in Kevin Plawecki on a fourth inning single of his own. The outfielder has six multi-hit performances this month which includes two homers, three RBI and ten runs scored. Over that span, he is slashing .333/.409/.513.