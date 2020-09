Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Braves.

Verdugo helped jumpstart Boston's offense from the beginning of the game, earning a leadoff walk and immediately coming around to score on a double by Rafael Devers. He collected a double and single thereafter, notching his third consecutive multi-hit game. Verdugo is now hitting .315/.373/.531 with five home runs, 13 RBI and 26 runs scored across 142 plate appearances.