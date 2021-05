Verdugo was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers due to a back injury, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Second baseman Christian Arroyo was added to the lineup as a replacement, with Enrique Hernandez moving to center field in Verdugo's stead. Verdugo had previously been managing a hamstring injury, but he has a new issue to contend with heading into Thursday's series finale with Detroit.