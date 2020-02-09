Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Set to join Red Sox
Verdugo (oblique) will join the Red Sox following an agreed upon deal with the Dodgers Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
An agreement has been made that will send Verdugo and Jeter Downs to Boston in return for Mookie Betts and David Price. Pending a medical review, the Twins will be acquiring Kenta Maeda and cash in exchange for Brusday Graterol in a separate deal with the Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Verdugo was putting together a breakout season before straining his oblique, hitting .294/.342/.475 in 106 games prior to the injury. The 23-year-old is expected to replace Betts in right field after arriving in Boston.
