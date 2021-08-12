Verdugo was moved from the paternity list to the restricted list Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Verdugo hit the paternity list Sunday, but players can only miss three games with that designation. He's not quite ready to return, so he'll move to a different list for now. Franchy Cordero will start in left field in his absence against the Rays on Thursday.
