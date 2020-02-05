Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Shipped to Boston
Verdugo (oblique) was traded from the Dodgers to the Red Sox in exchange for Mookie Betts and David Price as part of a three-team trade with the Twins on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Twins' portion of the deal includes acquiring Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers and sending pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to the Red Sox. Verdugo went down with an oblique injury in early August and missed the rest of the regular season and playoffs, but he was in the midst of a breakout season with a .294/.342/.475 slash line in 106 games prior to the injury. The 23-year-old figures to replace Betts in right field for the Red Sox.
