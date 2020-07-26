Verdugo went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Orioles.
Verdugo made his debut for Boston after he was held out of Friday's opener when Baltimore started a left-hander. He's not expected to sit against every lefty, but manager Ron Roenicke wants to get Kevin Pillar in the lineup against southpaws, so Verdugo or Jackie Bradley or Andrew Benintendi could sit on those occasions. As for Verdugo on Saturday, he had three singles and ran the bases with abandon, going from first to third on a single and taking second on a wild pitch.