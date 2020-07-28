site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Sits against southpaw
Verdugo is not in the lineup against lefty David Peterson and the Mets on Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Verdugo has now been benched against two of the three lefties Boston has faced thus far. Kevin Pillar will start in right field in his absence.
