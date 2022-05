Verdugo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

He'll be getting a well-deserved off day after starting in left field in each of Boston's first 22 games of the season. Recent call-up Jaylin Davis picks up the start in the outfield in place of Verdugo, who has fallen into a 4-for-32 slump at the dish over his last eight games to drop his season average to .238.