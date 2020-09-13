site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Sitting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Verdugo is getting the day off Sunday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
He is out of the lineup for the series finale in Tampa Bay and manager Ron Roenicke confirmed that it is simply an off day for the young outfielder. Yairo Munoz will start in right field and lead off.
