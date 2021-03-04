Verdugo is expected to make his spring debut Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
It's odd that a key player like Verdugo has not appeared in any of the first four Grapefruit League games, but Boston manager Alex Cora said there's no injury here. It's merely a matter of Verdugo getting his swing in shape. "He feels like he's not ready for action, although he's been on the back fields facing a lot of guys. I told him not to rush. I think Friday [and] Sunday is pretty good for him," said Cora. Verdugo was Boston's primary leadoff hitter in 2020, but Cora is getting a good look at Enrique Hernandez in that role, which could put Verdugo into a middle-of-the-order role.