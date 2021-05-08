Verdugo started in center field and went 0-for-5 in Friday's 6-2 win over Baltimore. He also swiped his third bag of the season.
With Enrique Hernandez (hamstring) on the injured list, the Red Sox have a void in center field, where Hernandez has started 23 times this season. Verdugo is the best defender of the group that could potentially play center field. The other members of Friday's outfield was Hunter Renfroe in right and Franchy Cordero in left.
