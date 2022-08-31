Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to Minnesota.
Verdugo was a big part of Boston's offense Tuesday as he accounted for three of its five runs on the night. His multi-hit effort is his seventh in the last 13 games, a streak in which he is batting a robust .352. On the season, the 26-year-old is slashing .284/.329/.403 as he has been one of the bright spots in what has been a disappointing season for Boston.
