Verdugo went 2-for-5 with a triple and two stolen bases Thursday against the Mariners.

Verdugo began his productive contest with a one-out triple in the first inning but was ultimately stranded at third base. He reached base again two frames later, this team stealing both second and third base -- his first two stolen bases of the season -- before being stranded. Verdugo has maintained a .296/.350/.521 line with three home runs, 14 runs scored and 13 RBI across 80 plate appearances to begin the campaign.