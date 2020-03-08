Play

Verdugo (back) is still not ready to swing a bat, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

The Red Sox were hopeful Verdugo would begin swinging this past week, but the back injury continues to delay the outfielder. "We're just not there yet," interim manager Ron Roenicke said. When camp started, it was presumed Verdugo's availability for Opening Day was iffy. Now, the question is how long into the regular season the Red Sox will be without their presumptive starting right fielder.

