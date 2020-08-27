Verdugo went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Blue Jays.
Verdugo was one of several bats silenced by the Blue Jays as Boston managed just three hits. The hitless night ended Verdugo's hitting streak at 14 games.
