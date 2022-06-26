Verdugo went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in a 4-2 win against the Guardians on Saturday.

Shane Bieber held Boston scoreless for five innings Saturday, but Verdugo touched him for a 447-foot, three-run home run in the sixth inning that gave the Red Sox the lead. The long ball was the fifth of the season for the outfielder and just his second since April 16. Verdugo is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, batting .348/.400/.565 with three-extra base hits, five runs and six RBI over that span.